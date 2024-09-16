Newmarket nuisance: Offender turns Falkirk town centre into anti-social behaviour hotspot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunken offender turned Falkirk town centre into a playground for alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour as he threatened a bus driver and bystanders, assaulted a teenager, shop security staff and police officers.

Liam McGlynn, 20, was at the centre of some horrendous incidents earlier this year and people can thank police for him being off the streets and unable to do any more harm.

The violent offender’s rampage included rants about him hating women to threats he and his uncle were going to blow people’s knees off with a shotgun.

And when he was not actually a threatening presence in person, he made threatening phone calls saying he was going to burn someone’s house down.

McGlynn's drunken rampage saw him commit a number of offences in and around Asda in Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

McGlynn appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty a string of offences – the majority of them violent and occurring in and around the Newmarket Street area of Falkirk.

On July 31 he assaulted a man – striking him in the face with a bag – in Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk, then attacked an Asda employee, repeatedly pushing him to the body, assaulted police officers and behaved in a threatening manner at Asda, Newmarket Centre, Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

This was preceded by his threatening behaviour in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on May 27.

He also made threats to burn down a woman’s house in Little Denny Road, Denny July 9.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “The witness was working as a driver on a McGills bus. The accused had got onto the bus and refused to pay. The witness has decided to leave this be and has taken the accused into Falkirk town centre.

“He was asked to leave the bus but was sleeping. He was woken up and became agitated. He opened the fire exit then walked down the bus and entered the driver’s cab after the driver left the bus.

"The accused began to say ‘let’s go’. The police were contacted due to the ongoing disturbance. The accused has left the bus and has began to challenge members of the public to fight.

"Police caught up with the accused and he began shouting ‘let’s go’, holding his hands outs in a challenging manner. He continued to shout ‘let’s go’ and lashed out at officers and was taken to the ground.

“He then swore at officers calling them paedophiles."

Later, a 17-year-old youth and a friend were walking in Falkirk town centre area when McGlynn and another person approached him.

"The accused immediately asked them if they wanted a square go,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They tried to walk away and the accused has followed them, pushing one witness to the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

"He has then grabbed a bag the witness was carrying and struck him to the face with it. The witness tried to stand up and the accused pushed him to the ground again.”

The witnesses sought shelter in the nearby Asda superstore and McGlynn tried to get in the premises, but was initially prevented from doing so by security staff.

"The witness saw the accused enter the store and informed him he was barred from the store. The accused walked into the store nevertheless and the staff stood in front of the accused preventing him from going further into the store.

“The accused has then tried to push past the witness on several occasions, swearing at him and asking him ‘what are you going to do? You can’t stop me’. Police have attended and the accused was taken to the ground and handcuffs were applied.

"He began to verbally abuse officers – he told a female officer ‘I hate women – get off me’ and ‘I’ll stab you – I’ll find out where you live. Me and my uncle will get a shotgun and blow your knees off’.

"He called another officer and ‘illegal immigrant’ and struck an officer to the chest with his knee.”

On another occasion police were on patrol when they received a call regarding McGlynn.

"The accused appeared to be asleep,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Police had reason to handcuff the accused, who became hostile and abusive towards officers.”

He asked police to get him his vape and called one officer “baldy”, adding the officers performed sexual acts on each other – making a number of homophobic comments and insults regarding self abuse.

McGlynn also told one officer “your mum and dad are getting done – I’ll wipe that smile of your face”.

"The witness was within the address when she received a Facebook message from the accused asking for her mobile number. He then called her and engaged in an argument, making a threat that he would burn her house down.”

It was stated McGlynn had a “significant problem” with alcohol, which was the “driving force behind the majority of his offending”.

The court heard he also had “significant difficulty with authority” and behaved horribly towards people in authority.

Appearing on screen during the video link in court, McGlynn – who has been on remand for six weeks – appeared on edge and was surround by four prison officers at all times.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It appears the root of your offending is excessive use of alcohol. These are a number of incidents of extremely anti social behaviour and this is entirely unacceptable.”

She sentenced McGlynn, of no fixed abode, to 326 days in prison back dated to August 1.