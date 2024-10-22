Navigation error sees Asda HGV driver smash into low bridge in Camelon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rail bridge which has been struck numerous times by large lorries was hit again when an HGV driver followed his navigation equipment instead of his common sense.

Mohammed Hussain, 56, pleaded guilty to careless driving on the A803 Glasgow Road at The Three Bridges – knowing the height of his vehicle was greater that the height of the bridge – on October 31 last year.

The offence was originally one of dangerous driving, but it was later changed to careless driving.

At the time of the incident Hussain was working as a delivery driver for Asda and had held an HGV licence for 10 years.

The bridge has been hit a number of times by large lorries (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He was said to have admitted making the mistake, but said it was not intentional.

The court heard Hussain now works as a taxi driver in the Greater Manchester area.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted it was the navigation device in the vehicle which sent Hussain under the low bridge.

She added: “This offence has a convoluted history. I understand the crown has now accepted the plea for careless driving. The navigation device is a live route system calculated to the height of your vehicle.”

She fined Hussain, 34 Wensley Way, Rochdale, £320 to be paid in full in six months and added four penalty points to his driving licence.

The rail bridge running over the A803 has been struck on a number of occasions by HGVs.

An offender drove a lorry into the bridge on December 15, 2019 when he was four times over the legal drug driving limit.