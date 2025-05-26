Nasty neighbour plays 'Nazi' music and attacks and racially abuses tenant in Grangemouth

A racist offender played “Nazi” music full blast, physically assaulted and racially abused his downstairs neighbour with a barrage of offensive remarks.

Kevin Strang, 31, was said to have a “number of issues” with his neighbour and this led to him hurling a series of racist jibes and names at her during two frightening incidents at her home address – one of which saw him violently push her in order to gain access to her premises

He also played offensive music, which was said to contain lyrics about Nazis and swastikas, at extreme volumes and, as if that was not offensive enough, he opened his window and started hurling racial slurs at her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Strang had admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner, making racially offensive remarks, causing alarm and distress at an address in Croftside Court, Grangemouth on April 7.

Strang appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also admitted assaulting a woman – pushing her on the body – and making racist remarks and threats of violence towards her at the same location on February 7.

The court heard Strang was the woman’s upstairs neighbour in a block of flats in Grangemouth.

“It was 1.50am and the witness heard a loud bang on the door and shouting,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She saw the accused standing with his dog, he was screaming ‘go get him’.

"She opened her window and he shouted up at her, racially abusing her, saying he was going to put his dog in the common close. She opened the door and the accused pushed past her to get into the address.

"She pushed him back and shut the door and the accused continued screaming and shouting.”

On another occasion Strang pumped up the volume on his music – which was described as featuring lyrics about Nazis.

"The complainer was in her home address when she heard loud music being turned on in the property above her. She then heard shouting coming from the window above her.

"She used he mobile phone to capture events.”

The accused can be heard to repeated racially abuse the woman, uttering offensive remarks and can be heard to call her a “bitch”.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam handed over an apology letter to Sheriff Alison Michie which Strang had been ordered to write to his neighbour.

"The only things in his life and himself and his dog,” said Mr Biggam. “Unfortunately there were a number of issues with his neighbours. Ironically, he is a man who has racially abused all his life.

"He was drunk at the time, but that is no excuse.”

Sheriff Michie noted Strang,16 Croftside Court, Grangemouth, did have a “significant” criminal record, but his last offence had been four years ago.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the conduct requirement he engage with addiction services.

He was also ordered to complete 170 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and was made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his neighbour for six months.

