'Nasty element': Cut up clothes and unwanted e-mails signal end of Skinflats marriage

An offender cut up his ex wife’s clothing and sent her over 100 “unwanted” e-mails at the end of their seven-year marriage.

William Whyte, 58, also damaged a toolbox belonging to his former partner’s father, which held sentimental value for her, during the time he was staying in the former marital home following the break up.

Whyte appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted causing “annoyance, inconvenience and anxiety” to his ex partner by persistently sending her unwanted e-mails at an address in Skinflats between February 3 and February 23.

He also pleaded guilty to reckless destruction of property at another premises in Skinflats between December 8 last year and April 5, 2024.

Whyte appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Whyte had been together with his partner for 18 years and married for seven.

"The relationship ended in December 2023,” said procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill. “The complainer moved out of the marital home and in with her sister. She noticed a lot of her clothing and property had been cut up and damaged.

"She noticed seven of her coats, a pair of shorts, her Ugg boots and two further pair of shoes and a handbag had been cut up. Her Ray-Ban sunglasses had been snapped in half and her father’s toolbox – which had been handed down to her – had also been damaged.

“This particular item help sentimental value for her. She realised the accused must have damaged these items because he was the only one in the address since she left in December 2023.”

After the break up, Whyte began sending his ex partner a large number of e-mails.

"She confirmed to the accused the marriage was over,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “And there was no chance of a reconciliation. He e-mailed her saying ‘don’t throw away what we have – I love you so much’.

"He sent 30 e-mails in a day and over 100 e-mails between February 4 and February 23. The content ranged from him asking to reconcile, to sending pictures of the two of them together and asking to see their dog, to telling her about his day.”

When police arrived to talked to Whyte about the e-mails he told them: “I didn’t realise I was being annoying.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “These are the efforts of a man trying to save his marriage and then the aftermath of the break up of a marriage.”

Mr Biggam said Whyte was annoyed his malt whisky collection had been sold off without his consent.

Sheriff Craig Harris said there was a “nasty element” to Whyte’s offences.

He added: “These two offences seem to have come out of the end of a marriage and sadly you have resorted to some ill considered behaviour.”

Whyte, 73 Banchory Place, Tullibody, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 45 hours of unpaid work within six months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.