'Nasty' break up: Falkirk court hears offender threatened to slit ex partner's throat

An offender threatened to slit his former partner's throat when she told him he would not be able to see his children.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Aidan Foy, 23, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on November 9 last year.

"The accused was in am on/off relationship with the complainer for three-and-a-half years,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They had three children together. On the day in question they became involved in a verbal argument with each other.

"The complainer ended the relationship and the accused left the address to stay elsewhere.”

Foy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

During this time she told him he would not be able to have contact with his children and Foy then became aggressive. He was under the influence of alcohol when he sent her a voicemail stating “If you try to take my child away from me I’ll slit your throat”.

"She believed the threat to be genuine. A recording of the voice message was provided to police.”

The court heard the violent threat was Foy’s “spontaneous response” to his former partner telling him he would not be allowed to see his children.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “This is a very nasty threat made when he was intoxicated.”

He placed Foy, 5A Menzies Drive, Stirling, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 75 hours of unpaid work within 12 month. This was given to him in addition to the hours he still had to complete in other orders.

"If you don’t do these hours you put your liberty in jeopardy,” added Sheriff Collins.

