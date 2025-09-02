Narrow mind on narrow road: Falkirk motorist hurls racist abuse at female driver
Anthony Orchard, 49, became “angry and frustrated” with the “manner of her driving” as she tried to manoeuvre her car and subjected her to vile racist abuse in two vicious outbursts before driving off.
Orchard appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and acting in a racially aggravated manner in Victoria Road, Falkirk on January 26.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “The complainer was driving her car home and as she pulled into a one way road she notice a male driving a Jaguar, turning in the opposite direction.
"She was very close to the Jaguar and she gestured for him to go past.”
Orchard proceeded to shout “get off the road” and hurled racist abuse at the woman. Driving his car towards her, shouting another racist remark and then driving off.
Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “This is a street which is very narrow. He is used to driving that road and I understand the complainer is not. He became frustrated by the manner of her driving – angry and frustrated.”
Mr Fallon added Orchard had been living with what he believe to be undiagnosed Asperger’s syndrome – a condition which often includes difficulties with social interaction and communication.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Orchard, 58 Victoria Road, Falkirk, had a bad record of public order offending.
"He just keeps doing it,” he said.
Mr Fallon said: “He doesn’t have a car at the moment but he is hopeful of getting one.”
He added Orchard also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition which causes breathing difficulties.
Sheriff Shead placed Orchard on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and pay a £200 fine at a rate of £10 per week.
Six penalty points were added to his driving licence, which caused him to be disqualified for six months due to totting up with points already on his licence.