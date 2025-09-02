Narrow mind on narrow road: Falkirk motorist hurls racist abuse at female driver

An angry encounter on a narrow street led to an outburst of racist road rage which landed a Jaguar driver in court.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Orchard, 49, became “angry and frustrated” with the “manner of her driving” as she tried to manoeuvre her car and subjected her to vile racist abuse in two vicious outbursts before driving off.

Orchard appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and acting in a racially aggravated manner in Victoria Road, Falkirk on January 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The complainer was driving her car home and as she pulled into a one way road she notice a male driving a Jaguar, turning in the opposite direction.

Orchard appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She was very close to the Jaguar and she gestured for him to go past.”

Orchard proceeded to shout “get off the road” and hurled racist abuse at the woman. Driving his car towards her, shouting another racist remark and then driving off.

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “This is a street which is very narrow. He is used to driving that road and I understand the complainer is not. He became frustrated by the manner of her driving – angry and frustrated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fallon added Orchard had been living with what he believe to be undiagnosed Asperger’s syndrome – a condition which often includes difficulties with social interaction and communication.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Orchard, 58 Victoria Road, Falkirk, had a bad record of public order offending.

"He just keeps doing it,” he said.

Mr Fallon said: “He doesn’t have a car at the moment but he is hopeful of getting one.”

He added Orchard also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition which causes breathing difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Shead placed Orchard on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and pay a £200 fine at a rate of £10 per week.

Six penalty points were added to his driving licence, which caused him to be disqualified for six months due to totting up with points already on his licence.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper