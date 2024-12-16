Narcan-revived 'fidgety' offender unleashed drunken tantrum at stepmother's Slamannan home

A “fidgety” offender who at one stage had received Narcan when he suffered an overdose decided to go round to his stepmother’s home and start throwing a major drunken tantrum.

Colin Cloy’s latest “episode of bad behaviour” saw him terrorise his stepmother and her husband while the stayed locked behind their doors. He was fine when he first arrived, but began drinking and then his demeanour got worse every time he returned back to the property – culminating with him throwing a slab down on the ground, before kicking his stepmother’s vehicle and then trying to rip the wing mirror off it.

When he returned for the last time, having kept his stepmother and her husband under siege for most of the early evening, their patience eventually ran out and they contacted the police.

Cloy, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Balcastle Road, Slamannan on October 2. The charges stated he repeatedly banged on a door, punched a fence, threw items around a garden and kicked a vehicle.

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer lives in Slamannan and is the stepmother of the Mr Cloy. Both usually get on with each other, however, when he drinks alcohol he tends to become aggressive and unpredictable.

"It was 8am and he attended at the address and began drinking alcohol. He kept leaving the address and returning several times during the day, each time becoming more aggressive and intoxicated.

"At 4.30pm he was banging on the front door repeatedly, shouting and swearing. It got to the stage his stepmother and her husband have locked the doors to try and keep him out.

"He began to kick the front door, causing his stepmother to become alarmed and afraid. He was heard to shout, asking them to let him in and throwing stones around the garden.

"He threw a garden slap onto the ground in anger. He then went to his stepmother’s van and kicked it, trying to pull off the wing mirror. No damage was cause. This went on for around 20 minutes before he walked away.

"He showed up again at 6pm and started banging on the back door this time and at that point she called the police.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said there had been an “undercurrent” of something going on between Cloy and his stepmother.

"He presents as someone who has ADHD and someone who bangs about and appears fidgety,” added Mr Morrow, who told the court Cloy had suffered a near fatal overdose at the time of the offence and had to be given a Narcan – also known as Naloxone – injection.

Mr Morrow said Cloy, 4 Bennie Terrace, Station Road, Slamannan, had now been sober for 11 weeks.

Sheriff Christopher Shead stated Cloy’s offence was another “episode of bad behaviour” and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 225 hours of unpaid work in that time.