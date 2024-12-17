Mum-of-three takes baseball bat to boys in blue during Bonnybridge bust up

A neighbourhood disturbance led to around five police vehicles turning up to deal with a woman who armed herself with a baseball bat when officers tried to gain entry.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sandy Thomson, 25, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge, on June 19.

The charges stated she made threats to police while striking a baseball bat against a front door.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “Police received two separate calls from neighbours at 10pm about a disturbance coming from the address. When police arrived they found the accused hanging out of the upstairs window, shouting and swearing at officers.

Thomson armed herself with a baseball bat as police tried to gain entry to the property in Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She issued threats of harm towards them. A decision was taken force entry, given her demeanour and the fact there were three children in the property. The accused appeared behind the door holding a baseball bat.”

Police officers gained entry and Thomson was no longer in possession of the bat. The three children were all upstairs, safe and well.

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said Thomson was alarmed when “at least five police vehicles” arrived outside the property.

"It strikes me as an unnecessary response to someone who has no previous convictions,” he added.

Mr Fallon said Thomson had been victim to domestic abuse in the past.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made her subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home each day from 7pm to 7am for the next four months.