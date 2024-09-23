Mum behaving badly: Laurieston offender's drive by threat to pan in person's windows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum reacted badly to her daughter’s fallout with a friend and then aimed her ‘childlike’ tantrum at the former pal’s mother.

Shanice Torrance, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour in Abbotsford Drive, Laurieston on April 24 and Sparta Gym, Station Road, Grangemouth on September 12 last year.

She also pleaded guilty to sending threatening texts and making abusive comments towards a woman between August 29 and September 26, 2023.

Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6pm and the complainer was outside the premises looking for her daughter when the accused stated ‘look at the state of you – your wean’s getting it tomorrow’.”

Torrance appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Torrance also sent a number of messages to the woman that contained homophobic abuse and discriminatory comments regarding disability.

“It was 12.20pm and the complainer was walking towards the Co-op shop,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She saw a vehicle pull up close to her. The accused rolled down the car window and began shouting at her.

"She said ‘what’s this about you going about taking about my weans?’. The complainer said she hadn’t been talking about anyone and the accused replied ‘your windows are getting panned in’.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “This is all about their children – a fractured friend group which has led to a fracture between adults. It appears the childlike behaviour of the children has spread to the adults.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Torrance, who lives in the Laurieston area, on a community payback order with the condition she completes 125 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.