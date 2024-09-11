'Move a bit faster': Bo'ness offender caught on CCTV punching pregnant partner

An offender was captured on a store’s CCTV hitting his pregnant partner on the head after joking that she needed to move “a bit faster”.

Elijah Murphy, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Spar, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on June 4.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.20pm and the witness was within the address in her capacity as supervisor. A male and female were arguing within the shop.

“CCTV was reviewed and the male was seen to punch the female to the back of the head. The complainer was still within the shop so the witness confirmed what happened.

"Details were noted and police were contacted. Officers attended at her home address and the complainer refused to engage with them or provide a statement. The accused was arrested.”

The court heard the woman was five months pregnant at the time.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said first offender Murphy made a joke in the shop at his partner’s expense and when she responded he punched her.

She added: “He said if she could move a bit faster. She has taken it the wrong way. He accepts this should simply have not taken place.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “He punched a pregnant woman to the back of the head.”

She placed Murphy, 56 Grangepans, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told him: “I’m gravely concerned your reaction to hearing something unpleasant is to punch your partner on the head. I’m of the view you ought to be supervised.”