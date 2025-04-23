Motoring madness saw Grangemouth driver ram van with pregnant passenger
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Terrance Maughan, 28, was said to have “used his car was a weapon” when he reversed in to the stationary Ford Transit van which contained his 34-weeks pregnant sister-in-law, who was in the front seat of her husband’s vehicle at the time.
Maughan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Glenside Court, Grangemouth on July 17, 2023.
Jamie Hillend, procurator fiscal depute, said Maughan was aware of his sister-in-law’s pregnancy.
He added: “She and her husband were in the Ford Transit parked in Glenside Court, Grangemouth. They saw the accused driving by in a Ford Focus. He stopped and immediately reversed at the van at speed, colliding with the driver's side middle of the vehicle with force.”
Maughan then “accelerated away at speed”, out of view.
Mr Hillend, the depute fiscal, said the husband drove to back to his home nearby and contacted police.
Officers arrived to find his wife “shocked”.
Mr Hillend said: “She seemed very scared and was experiencing slight pain to her abdomen from her seat belt.”
An ambulance was called, with the woman stating she was concerned for the welfare of the unborn baby.
She was checked over and found to be uninjured.
The damaged Ford Focus was later traced, and Maughan was arrested.
Defence solicitor Ross McGowan said: “There was an ongoing family dispute. There had been arguments.”
The court heard that a few weeks later, in an unrelated incident, Maughan and another man, their faces masked and armed with knives, forced their way into a flat in Stenhousemuir, Stirlingshire, looking for drugs.
They assaulted the lone female occupant, presented knives at her head, and tried to rob her of a quantity of controlled drugs.
Sheriff Maryam Labakie sentenced Maughan, who comes from the Grangemouth area, to three years and nine months in prison and disqualified him from driving for five years.
She said: “You used your car as a weapon and reversed into a vehicle containing your family members, one of whom was 34 weeks pregnant.”
Sheriff Labaki added the attempted robbery “must have been the stuff of nightmares” for the lone female victim.