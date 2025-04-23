Motoring madness saw Grangemouth driver ram van with pregnant passenger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender has been sent to prison after a “family dispute” saw him ram a van containing his pregnant sister-in-law and her husband.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrance Maughan, 28, was said to have “used his car was a weapon” when he reversed in to the stationary Ford Transit van which contained his 34-weeks pregnant sister-in-law, who was in the front seat of her husband’s vehicle at the time.

Maughan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Glenside Court, Grangemouth on July 17, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Hillend, procurator fiscal depute, said Maughan was aware of his sister-in-law’s pregnancy.

Maughan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He added: “She and her husband were in the Ford Transit parked in Glenside Court, Grangemouth. They saw the accused driving by in a Ford Focus. He stopped and immediately reversed at the van at speed, colliding with the driver's side middle of the vehicle with force.”

Maughan then “accelerated away at speed”, out of view.

Mr Hillend, the depute fiscal, said the husband drove to back to his home nearby and contacted police.

Officers arrived to find his wife “shocked”.

Mr Hillend said: “She seemed very scared and was experiencing slight pain to her abdomen from her seat belt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ambulance was called, with the woman stating she was concerned for the welfare of the unborn baby.

She was checked over and found to be uninjured.

The damaged Ford Focus was later traced, and Maughan was arrested.

Defence solicitor Ross McGowan said: “There was an ongoing family dispute. There had been arguments.”

The court heard that a few weeks later, in an unrelated incident, Maughan and another man, their faces masked and armed with knives, forced their way into a flat in Stenhousemuir, Stirlingshire, looking for drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They assaulted the lone female occupant, presented knives at her head, and tried to rob her of a quantity of controlled drugs.

Sheriff Maryam Labakie sentenced Maughan, who comes from the Grangemouth area, to three years and nine months in prison and disqualified him from driving for five years.

She said: “You used your car as a weapon and reversed into a vehicle containing your family members, one of whom was 34 weeks pregnant.”

Sheriff Labaki added the attempted robbery “must have been the stuff of nightmares” for the lone female victim.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.