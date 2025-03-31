Motorcycle madness: Biker chases down motorist and loses plot outside Falkirk Police Station

By Court Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:33 BST
A motorcyclist let the red mist get the better of him and was clearly not thinking straight when he pulled up alongside a car outside Falkirk Police Station and began verbally abusing the female driver.

Daniel Stewart, 23, then started hitting her wing mirror as he was shouting and swearing at her – eventually displacing the mirror from its usual position.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stewart had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on the A803 Garrison Place road and elsewhere on November 19, 2023.

The charges stated Stewart, for whatever reason, began following behind a car in “close proximity” while exiting the roundabout at Meeks Road and continued to drive in close proximity behind the car on Garrison Place.

Stewart committed the offence right outside Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)Stewart committed the offence right outside Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)
Then, at the traffic lights near Falkirk Police Station, Stewart reversed his bike until he was level with the driver’s window of the other vehicle and began shouting and swearing at the female driver.

He began repeatedly striking the wing mirror of the female motorist’s car, eventually “displacing” it.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “He said you could have killed me and continued to shout and act in an aggressive manner, before striking her wing mirror multiple times.”

At a previous court appearance it was stated Stewart was reacting to previous bad driving by the “other parties” and that, in combination with his ADHD, led to the angry reaction.

Last Thursday the court heard first offender Stewart had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and it was stated he had been able to demonstrate this was just a “blip” in his life.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You don’t chase after people to give them a row.”

She noted Stewart, had stated in the report he was still using cannabis.

"That’s not going to help your mental health,” she said. “I’m not going to admonish you – you’re driving a motorcycle and using it as a weapon to take after someone.”

Instead she placed Stewart, 64 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 133 hours of unpaid work within six months.

