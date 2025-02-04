Months of domestic abuse: Larbert offender tells partner she 'needed a good hiding'

Beswick appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A domestic offender told his partner she “needed a good hiding” during a four-month long reign of texting terror and a struggle which left her with bruises on her arm.

Rennie Beswick, 24, told his partner she would “be the one who cries first” and saying he would kick her door down and her parents’ door down.

Things even got physical towards the end, with Rennie punching a hole in a door and then struggling with his partner, leaving her with bruising on her arm.

Beswick appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner at an address in Portal Road, Grangemouth between May 2 and September 7 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused and the complainer had been in an on/off relationship since July 2023 and have a child together. The complainer was at home and the accused was out at work.

"They were communicating with each other on Snapchat. The accused was waiting on a parcel of work trousers being delivered and the complainer said she didn’t have time to check because she had visitors there.

"He texted her that she was ‘lazy’ and stated ‘you will be the one who cries first, rest assured of that’. He called her a ‘cow’ and said he would ‘kick every door down – your ma and da’s’.

"He added ‘you go anywhere with my wean, on my mother’s grave, watch what happens – I’ll go through all the courts, you will not make a fool of me’. The accused returned home from work and packed up his belongings and left to stay at another address."

The complainer had been secretly recording Beswick’s behaviour and captured him telling her she “needed a good hiding”. At one stage he punched a hole in the living room door.

Matters came to a head when Beswick, who works as a stone mason, had a tantrum because he did not want to go see his partner’s mother.

Later on he actually engaged in a struggle with her and she went to her brother’s house to ask for help. Her mother was then contacted and police were called.

Officers noted bruises on the complainer’s arm.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “The text messages he sent were no way to speak to anyone, never mind the mother of his child.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted the behaviour was carried out over a period of four months and stated this was Beswick’s last chance.

"If you fail to engage with this it will be a prison sentence,” he added, placing Beswick, 15 Glenbervie Drive, Larbert, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he take part in the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.

He was also ordered to complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner or enter a particular address and street in Grangemouth for three years.