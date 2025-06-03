'Missing' woman branded police 'eejits' and took a kick at them when they stopped her drunken day out in Falkirk

A woman sneaked out of her supported accommodation and headed for Falkirk to get tanked up on booze.

Unfortunately for her, Lauren Murray was reported missing and police officers soon tracked her down.

She did not hold back her anger – or her legs – when she let them know her feelings about them putting an end to her “day out”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Murray, 30, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a female police officer – attempting to kick her – in Arnothill Gradens, Falkirk, and threatening behaviour, uttering threats of violence towards officers in Arnothill Gardens and Tanners Road, Falkirk on September 4 last year.

The court heard Murray was living in supported accommodation under a compulsory treatment order at the time.

"She was reported missing,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was traced in Falkirk, under the influence of alcohol and was confrontational with police officers after she was transported back to her home.

"She was swearing and shouting “I’ll fight fight you now’ and telling them ‘I’m just going to run away again’. She refused to go back into her home, calling police ‘eejits’ and telling them ‘I’ll punch you youse in the throats’.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Murray’s “obvious learning difficulties”.

“I take it you’re not supposed to be out drinking,” she said. “You have been of good behaviour and things are now going better for you – you have not been in any more trouble.”

Sheriff Labaki simply admonished Murray, address listed as Arnothill Gardens, Falkirk.

"I hope hope you don’t do what you did the last time that resulted in this court case,” she added.

