Minor injury?: Woman suffers chest pain and struggles to breathe following Bo'ness domestic assault

A domestic assault left a woman suffering from chest and heart pain and struggling to breathe.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marian Stan, 25, had pleaded guilty to assaulting and engaging in a struggle with his partner at an address in Grangepans, Bo’ness on November 28 last year.

He also admitted assaulting her at the same address at some point between February 1, 2024 and April 30, 2024 – pushing her onto a sofa before seizing her by the body and pulling her off the sofa.

Stan pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the address between January 1, 2022 and November 28, 2024, causing fear and alarm and uttering “controlling remarks”.

Stan, who required an interpreter at court, appeared as a first offender.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “The parties have not fully reconciled, but the complainer is present in court today to provide support to Mr Stan. It was an unfortunate incident that took place and he very much regrets that it reached the stage it did.

"To appear in court and deal with the legal processes in this country has been a challenge for him. He does not wish to ever be in this situation again.”

Mr Aitken added the “nature of the injury sustained” in the assault was “extremely minor”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead questioned that, saying: “Was it minor? She stated she had chest and heart pain and was struggling to breathe and had redness to her neck.”

He placed Stan, 25 Torridon Avenue, Langlees, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

