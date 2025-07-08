Merc madness: Driver smashed into bollard at Grangemouth petrol station as police closed in

A driver may or may not have been flying high on substances when he backed his Mercedes into a bollard after police boxed him in at a service station.

Officers had already witnessed Mark Thomson, 27, zoom into a busy road at speed, causing another motorist to stomp on the brakes to avoid a collision. When they followed him into a petrol station and activated their blue lights, Thomson reversed into a bollard.

Police never did find out if their suspicions about Thomson’s state of intoxication were correct because he refused to give a blood specimen when he was brought into Falkirk Police Station.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mark Thomson, 27, had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a blood specimen at BP Earls Gate Service Station, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth and Falkirk Police Station on October 17 last year.

Thomson smashed into a bollard as police officers attempted to block his Mercedes in at a local service station (Picture: Submitted)

The charges stated Thomson turned into a busy road at speed and caused another vehicle to brake sharply. He then collided with a bollard after pulling into a petrol station.

"It was 5.15am and police witnesses were travelling on Falkirk Road,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The saw a Mercedes cause a vehicle to brake harshly in order to avoid a collision.

"Police moved into position behind the Mercedes and the accused has then pulled into a service station. Officers activated their blue lights.”

It was at this point Thomson reversed and struck and crushed a bollard while he was blocked in by the police vehicle.

When he exited his car, police officers noted he looked “tired”.

There were suspicions he was driving under the influence but Thomson failed to provide a blood specimen.

The court heard he had missed the birth of his first child while he had been in custody, but was the “architect of his own situation”.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “You are in custody for other matters, which means the options open to the court are limited.”

He sentenced Thomson, 30 St George’s Court, Larbert, to 136 days in prison and banned him from driving for 12 months.

