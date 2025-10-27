'Meet me at court tomorrow': Grangemouth offender continued to breach his bail even as he was being arrested
Raymond Turnbull, 42, then asked her to see him at court the next day when he appeared from custody.
He appeared again at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions in Overton Crescent, Denny on October 11 and in Glenfuir Court, Tamfourhill on September 29.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “Police officers saw the accused walking along the road in the company of the complainer and were aware of his bail conditions. He was put into the back of a police vehicle and told the woman to ‘get me at court tomorrow’.
"Officers reminded him he was breaching his bail by communicating with her.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Turnbull, 87 Claret Road, Grangemouth, until December 3 to await the outcome of a trial proceeding against him.