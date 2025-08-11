'Maximum risk' McKay: Offender tells Falkirk police 'ten grand and I'll have your whole family wiped out'

A midnight domestic disturbance escalated quickly and ended with an offender threatening to have police officers’ whole families “wiped out”.

When police arrived to deal with an ongoing disturbance involving Kyle McKay, 24, and his partner they had to put up with his violent resistance and vile threats.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McKay had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his partner and police officers and resisting arrest at an address in King Street, Falkirk on June 10.

“It was just past midnight,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Police were contacted by an anonymous caller regarding a disturbance where the accused was acting aggressively and involved in a struggle with a woman, who was very threatened by this behaviour.

"Police attended and entered through the unlocked open front door. They saw the accused and the woman within a room and managed to separate them. She then began shouting towards him and she had to be arrested.

"The accused then began flailing his arms to stop handcuffs being applied. His behaviour escalated as officers tried to get him into a police vehicle and he had to be taken to the ground.

"While he was in the police vehicle he called police officers ‘paedos’ and said ‘10 grand and I’ll have your whole family wiped out’ and continuously threatened to spit on police officers."

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted McKay, 15 Dalry Road, Kilbirnie, posed the “maximum risk” of reoffending.

"The comments made to police were very concerning,” she added. “He is a very troubled young man.”

The court heard McKay would not be able to continue caring for his “blind auntie” four times a week if he was sent to prison.

Sheriff Labaki said: “You’re on the cusp of receiving a custodial sentence. You have been assessed as being of maximum risk – a high risk of posing a threat to those who are in a relationship with you and the general public.

"North Lanarkshire Council are at their wits’ end with you.”

She placed McKay on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 96 hours of unpaid work with that period. A review of the order was called for on September 18.

