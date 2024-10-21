Man reported to procurator fiscal as police thank residents for their help in £8000 Larbert drug bust
Police officers from three different Forth Valley patches descended on a property in Larbert to recover £8000 of illegal drugs thanks to help from eagle eyed residents.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, October 18, Larbert Community Team supported by Falkirk and Grangemouth officers executed a search warrant in Larbert. Drugs to the value of £8000 were recovered and a male will be reported to the procurator fiscal.
"Many thanks to members of public for their assistance in this matter.”