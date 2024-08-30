Man in court after 'serious sex assault' on male in Falkirk town centre
A man has appeared in court in connection with a serious sexual assault on another male in Falkirk town centre.
The alleged incident took place in Manse Place on Saturday, August 3.
A 31-year-old man was the alleged victim of the attack.
Sabghat Bek, 25, appeared on petition at Falkirk Sheriff Court on August 14.
He made no plea and was bailed for further examination.