Mallet man who terrorised Hallglen pensioner fails to follow court orders

A mallet-toting thug who was “absolutely steaming” drunk on Dragon Soop threatened a pensioner on her doorstep then turned his attention to police officers called in to deal with him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomas Thornton, 28, had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour while in possession of a mallet in Dochart Place, Hallglen on July 28, 2023.

At an earlier appearance the court heard Thornton, who was said to consume 30 cans of alcoholic energy drink Dragon Soop a day, left a pensioner distraught after turning up outside her home with a mallet and shouting abuse.

Police were called and arrived to find Thornton on the first floor landing of the close, in possession of the mallet, shouting aggressively at the pensioner.

Still holding the mallet, he turned and walked towards officers, who instructed him to drop the weapon.

He was arrested after police engaged in a short struggle with him and relieved him of the mallet.

Thornton’s defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “It's quite apparent he was absolutely steaming at the time of this incident and had no idea what he was doing. Anyone who drinks 30 cans of Dragon Soop a day has a serious problem.”

At the time he was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and told to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.

Last Thursday, the court heard Thornton had subsequently breached the order he had been placed on.

Sheriff Alison Michie revoked the existing order and deferred sentence on Thornton, 31 Tweed Street, Grangemouth, until April 10 for a criminal justice social work report.