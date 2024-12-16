Madness near midnight: Blood covered offender smashes telly during Dennyloanhead domestic
After being restrained and placed in a police vehicle Craig Campbell, 30, told police he himself had been hit by a “hoover tube” during the incident.
Campbell, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to be sentenced for threatening behaviour at an address in Loanhead Avenue, Dennyloanhead on May 7.
At an earlier court appearance Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was midnight and police had received a call from a woman stating her friend was having an incident with her partner, the accused.
"Officers traced the accused and have spoken to the witness, who initially did not provide any details. She said he began to get angry with her and her friend, shouting and swearing before smashing the TV and engaging in a struggle with her.
"The accused began shouting and swearing at police officers, walking towards them in an aggressive manner. He was restrained and put in the rear of a police vehicle, where he told officers he got hit with a hoover tube.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Campbell, 22 Margaret Avenue, Haggs, told social work he blamed his partner for the incident and had “no insight” into his offending behaviour.
He placed Campbell on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he carry out 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.