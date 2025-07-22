A drunken offender hurled homophobic abuse at a passenger who was just travelling home with friends following a night out in Glasgow.

Ciaran Dalrymple, 19, intoxicated attention was captured by the man’s hair and his clothing and he proceeded to make the train journey uncomfortable and threatening for him with his comments.

Dalrymple appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making homophobic remarks – and breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew onboard the Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk High Station train between May 31 and June 1.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 11.45pm when the witness boarded a train at Glasgow Queen Street station to Edinburgh. He had been at a work ceremony together with colleagues.

Dalrymple hurled homophobic abuse at the man while he was on the train (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused boarded the train and it was extremely busy so he had to stand in the aisle next to the witness and his colleagues. The accused said ‘How much hairspray is in your hair? I’m going to touch your hair’.

"The witness asked the accused not to touch him, but the accused continued to make comments about the witness’s hair and his clothing. Another person asked the accused ‘what’s your problem with my friend?’.”

Dalrymple then used a homophobic slur to describe the man saying and telling the person his friend was that word.

People began to film Dalrymple and his behaviour got worse.

He said “who are you filming you creep? Yes I’m being homophobic to your gay pal”. He then called the witness a “bitch”.

The footage of Dalrymple’s outburst was posted on Tik Tok and viewers to the site were able to identify him to police.

Not only was he being homophobic on the train, he was also breaching the court ordered curfew he was on at the time, which directed he should be in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Ross McGowan, defence solicitor, said: “He was heavily intoxicated and accepts his conduct was wholly unacceptable. He is ashamed and embarrassed about his behaviour and regrets it.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Dalrymple,17 Forgie Crescent, Maddiston, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he be of good behaviour in that time.

