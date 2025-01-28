Maddiston offender, 71, threatens to knock out dementia diagnosed wife of 47 years
Robert McCartney, 71, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour, causing his wife fear and alarm by repeatedly uttering threats and abusive and derogatory remarks at their home address in Maddiston on June 4 last year.
The court heard the couple had been married for 47 years and for the majority of that time it had been a “loving and happy marriage”.
McCartney retired six years ago and began drinking heavily, while his wife was diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia.
He became her carer.
A friend of McCartney’s wife, concerned about his abusive behaviour towards her, began filming an interaction between the couple.
"He made threats including ‘I will do you right in’,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He alleges that his wife has assaulted him. The woman is seen to ignore the accused, however, he keeps on going on at her.
"He keeps asking for his house keys back, saying he paid for it and she didn’t. He calls her ‘loopy’ and says to the other woman ‘that’s been mine for 50 years’ and ‘I will knock her out’.
"He continues to approach her and point to her face while shouting at her. Police were contacted.”
The court heard the couple were still together and McCartney’s wife was with him in court.
Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case until April 24 to obtain a structured deferred sentence report.