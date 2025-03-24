Maddiston man's big concert comedown leads to confrontation with police and prison

A domestic assault left a woman bleeding from her head and her attacker – fuelled by alcohol and anger – soon turned his attention to the police who were called out to deal with the situation.

When he was found lying on the ground a short distance away from the initial attack, John Park, 32, told officers he had an “argument with my missus” and then proceeded to call them “smelly” and “dirty little rats”, saying he hoped they died.

He also used homophobic language towards one officer.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Park had pleaded guilty to assault, threatening behaviour and resisting police officers at Kerse Gardens, Falkirk, and Falkirk Police Station on September 22 last year.

Park abused police officers at Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

“The couple had been in a relationship for 12 years,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They attended a concert in Glasgow and were on the train home when they got into an argument.

"They got in a taxi in Falkirk and continued arguing about their relationship and about money. They left the taxi and walked to wards the address he punched her to the head and she fell to the ground.

"She and the accused then shouted at each other and the accused then ran into the garden and then punched her to the face before walking off. She got into her address and locked the door.

"She was bleeding heavily from her head. Police arrived at 11.35pm and saw blood on the driveway and on the doorframe and doorstep. Officers noted there was fresh blood dripping down the left side of the her face.

"She told police she had been assaulted by her partner and he had left on foot just minutes earlier. Police carried out a search for the accused, who was traced around the corner, lying on the ground.”

And that’s when Park turned his violent and abusive behaviour towards police officers.

"He was shouting and swearing,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He said ‘I’ve had an argument with my missus’. He was arrested under suspicion of domestic assault and then called officers ‘smelly’ and ‘dirty little rats’.

"He was verbally abusive saying ‘I hope you die’.”

Park also hurled homophobic language against one officer.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Park had a “limited history of offending” but acknowledged he had served a custodial sentence in the past – 14 years ago.

"His behaviour on this particular day was extremely out of character and was caused by anger and alcohol. On the night in question she had mentioned his previous conviction.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It was a persistent attack towards your partner which involved punches to the head which left her bleeding from the head. Your behaviour towards police will not be tolerated by this court.

"The custody threshold is met.”

She sent Park, 18 Windsor Crescent, Maddiston, to prison for seven-and-a-half months and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for a period of five years.

