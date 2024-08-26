'Ludicrous': Falkirk court hears sex offender claimed he was trying to 'educate' 15-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sex offender claimed he was just trying to educate a 15-year-old girl about safe sex when he made an indecent comment towards her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stuart Raeburn, 41, had pleaded guilty to directly communicating indecently with a 15-year-old girl at an address in the Falkirk area between December 1 and December 31, 2022.

The charges stated Raeburn’s sexual communication with the girl was carried out for the purposes of his own sexual gratification.

It was stated Raeburn was trying to deal with his alcohol problem and the offence had been committed while he was intoxicated.

Raeburn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Raeburn claimed he was trying to “educate” the girl about “safe sex”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Your explanation is ludicrous. The impression the court has is you are trying to connive your way out of this and denying as much as possible.

"You made a sexual comment in front of a 15-year-old girl – it’s not an educational chat. You turned up at social work under the influence of alcohol. They say you pose a risk going forward, but one that can be managed in the community.”

Sheriff Harris placed Raeburn, 73 Morar Drive, Kildrum, on supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Moving Forward to Change programme in that time.

A condition was made that he must give the authorities details of anyone he enters into a relationship with.

Raeburn was also made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.