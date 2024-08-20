Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Norton Brennan, 23, had pleaded guilty to a number of thefts – including stealing a defibrillator from Findhorn Place, Hallglen on May 30.

He also admitted assaulting a woman in Tesco, Falkirk Central Retail Park on April 23 and possession of an offensive weapon – a shovel – in Rosemead Terrace, California on April 29.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Brennan, 13 Upper Gulland Walk, London, on a supervised community payback order for two years.