'Let's have it': Grangemouth house party guest turns pest for paramedics and police

An offender’s chance meeting with a “friend of a friend”, a house party and a ton of booze added up to a night of trouble for paramedics and police.

John Lawrie, 43, was so drunk on the night in question he required assistance from ambulance staff.

However, his behaviour warranted a call to police and things went downhill from there – leading to him threatening to stick a knife in a police officer’s neck

Lawrie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and resisting and struggling with police officers in Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth and en route to Falkirk Police Station on June 29.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 6.25pm when police received a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service to report their staff were in Grangemouth with an intoxicated male being aggressive towards them and staff had asked police to come.

"They found Mr Lawrie with the ambulance staff. He was clearly in an intoxicated state. Staff said he did not require to go to hospital and they had called police as a precaution should the situation escalate.

"Officers offered to take him home or to a friend’s house. At that point he became aggressive towards officers and swore at them, calling one a ‘big man in uniform’. On the way to the police station he started to shout more abuse, calling officers ‘scum’.

"He also issued threats of violence, saying ‘let’s have it’ and ‘take your uniform off and let’s go for it – I’m going to put a knife in your neck’. He then called a female officer a ‘dirty wee bitch’ and made sectarian remarks about the IRA.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “His reaction was inappropriate and one that was fuelled by drink. He has no recollection of events. He had ended up at a house party and met a friend of a friend.

"He is not an alcoholic, but he doesn’t handle his drink very well.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Lawrie, 19 Islay Court, Grangemouth, had a record for disorder offences, but his last conviction was six years ago.

She placed him on a community payback order with the condition he completes 70 hours of unpaid work within six months.