Laurieston offender warned prison is a possibility despite his PTSD

By Court Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 13:24 BST
An offender was warned prison was within the “realms of possibility” if he failed to follow the courts orders.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, David Beattie, 45, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, uttering abusive remarks, banging doors and singing sectarian songs – in Elim Drive, Shieldhill, on March 4, 2023.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, told the court Beattie’s life had taken a turn for the worse after he was assaulted and he now suffers from PTSD and has issues with alcohol.

It was stated Beattie’s problems meant he was struggling with the court order he had been placed on.

Beattie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I understand you had physical health problems, notwithstanding the attack you suffered, you can still be sent to prison.”

She deferred sentence on Beattie, 121 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, for one month to April 24 to see if he can comply with his current community payback order.

“Prison is not outwith the realms of possibility,” she warned.

