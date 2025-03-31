Laurieston offender warned prison is a possibility despite his PTSD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender was warned prison was within the “realms of possibility” if he failed to follow the courts orders.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, David Beattie, 45, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, uttering abusive remarks, banging doors and singing sectarian songs – in Elim Drive, Shieldhill, on March 4, 2023.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, told the court Beattie’s life had taken a turn for the worse after he was assaulted and he now suffers from PTSD and has issues with alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated Beattie’s problems meant he was struggling with the court order he had been placed on.

Beattie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I understand you had physical health problems, notwithstanding the attack you suffered, you can still be sent to prison.”

She deferred sentence on Beattie, 121 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, for one month to April 24 to see if he can comply with his current community payback order.

“Prison is not outwith the realms of possibility,” she warned.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.