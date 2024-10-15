Larbert first offender caught dealing £700 worth of cocaine for 'social supply'
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “A search warrant was granted and police attended at the address and recovered a number of items, including white powder contained in small clear plastic bags, scales and a tick list.”
Officers recovered eight grams of cocaine worth a street value of between £500 and £720.
It was stated Liddell, who works as a labourer on a building site, was involved in social supply to friends and it was not something he was proud of, admitting it was something he should never have gotten involved in.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Liddell had no previous convictions and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 225 hours of unpaid work in that time.