Larbert domestic offender blows his top and throws container lid at partner's head
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Keir, 48, had pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner – striking her on the head to her injury – at an address in Paton Drive, Larbert, on November 22 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “The couple had been in an on/off relationship for 17 years and had two children together. On the evening in question the accused and the witness and their children were all within the address.
"The witness has asked the accused to leave due to his level of intoxication. He threw a container lid at the witness, hitting her head and causing bruising.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Keir, address listed as “no fixed abode”, had a lengthy criminal record including offences involving weapons and domestic assaults.
She deferred sentence until February 6 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment and consideration of a non-harassment order.