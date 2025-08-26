Larbert dish smasher now serving time after ignoring his non-harassment order

A newly released offender turned up at his former partner’s house because he had nowhere else to go.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Keir, 48, then got into an argument with her neighbours and started throwing a tantrum – and dishes – at the address, causing so much commotion that police had to be called.

Keir appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including breaching his non-harassment order and threatening behaviour at an address in Paton Drive, Larbert on July 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted assaulting a woman – striking her on the head to her injury – at the same address on October 22 2024.

Keir appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The trouble began when newly free Keir turned up at his former partner’s address.

"The accused arrived at the address despite being aware of his non-harassment order,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She felt sorry for him as he had recently been released from prison and had nowhere to go, so she afforded him access to the property.

"The accused had been arguing with the neighbours and started shouting at her about the neighbours. Later he was seen to be banging on her door trying to get back in after the argument.

"He was asked to leave, but refused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back inside again Keir got involved with another argument and began throwing dishes from the kitchen sink onto the floor, causing upset to the woman’s young daughter.

Both the woman and her daughter ended up in the safety of the neighbour’s address.

It was stated Keir and his former partner still “retain a fondness for one another”. He supposedly had “previous difficulties” with the neighbours at the address and it was the neighbours who contacted police.

The court heard Keir had been remanded in custody since July 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie said she had intended to impose a community payback order on Keir, of no fixed abode, but he had subsequently committed another offence.

She said: “You have been released from prison and less than four weeks later you have gone back to the property of your partner and breached a court order. I’m not prepared to give you another opportunity today.”

She sentenced him to 23 weeks in prison back dated to July 21.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper