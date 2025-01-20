Lack of alternative sentencing options put Grangemouth offender's liberty at risk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender who made a nuisance of himself posting items through a letterbox and throwing things around a garden looked to be heading for custody due to a lack of other sentencing options.

Shaun Buckie, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted various offences, including threatening behaviour – attending a property uninvited, posting items through a letterbox and throwing item into the garden of a premises in Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth on October 4, 2023.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said the court was left with little choice but to imprison Buckie – who as said to have severe mental health issues – due to him being unfit for both unpaid work and not suitable for a restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Shead was just persuaded to avoid handing out a custodial sentence, however, and instead – “with some hesitation” – placed Buckie, 3 – 4 Avonhall Gardens, Grangemouth, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to April 17.