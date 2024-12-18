Knockout blow: Bonnybridge offender, 19, failed to keep temper under control at exam party

Allen appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

An exam results party turned nasty when a teenage offender was refused entry to the celebration and responded by beating a man unconscious outside.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Allen, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting and injuring a man at an address in Burnside Drive, Denny, between August 13 and August 14.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “The complainer and his wife were hosting a party for their son to celebrate his exam results. At around midnight the complainer became aware of two males – one of them was the accused – approaching his house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They inquired about coming into the party saying his son knew the accused from school. The complainer said the party was now winding down and everyone was leaving.

"However, the accused would not accept this. The complainer then stepped outside to speak to him, asking him to move on. At that point the accused took umbrage at this and repeatedly punched the complainer to the head.

"He ended up on the ground and the accused then punched him again while he was on the ground. The accused then ran off.”

The man was left with two lacerations above his left eye which required steri strips to be applied by hospital staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated he had been knocked unconscious during the attack.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Allen, 20 Barleyhill, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.