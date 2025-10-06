Kilted offender tasered after cutting brother's neck with sgian-dubh blade at family wedding in Falkirk

An offender’s violent episode at a family wedding culminated in him cutting his brother’s neck with a sgian dubh blade and then being tasered by police officers.

Kris Dingwall, 39, had consumed alcohol and worked himself into a “frenzy” during the event before fighting with his brother in the male toilets of the venue – pulling the sgian dubh from his sock and cutting his brother’s neck during the altercation.

Police were called and found Dingwall armed with not only the sgian dubh, but also a large shard of broken glass.

When he refused to drop either weapon officers discharged a taser.

Police discharged a taser at Dingwall in the toilets of the Three Kings during a family wedding (Picture: Submitted)

As he was being taken away, the kilted offender apologised to police and admitted he had soiled himself.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dingwall had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – while in possession of a sgian dubh and a shard of glass – at The Three Kings, Main Street, Shieldhill on April 12 last year.

The court heard Dingwall was dressed in the full dress kilt for the wedding and had the traditional sgian dubh in his sock.

"He became extremely intoxicated,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He picked arguments with several guests, working himself into a frenzy. The accused has then removed himself from the wedding to the male toilets.

"He began to fight with his brother and they both ended up on the floor. The accused removed the sgian dubh and held it against his brother’s neck, which cut him to the neck.

"A witness has got between them both to stop further altercation. A guest at reception contacted police advising them the accused had a blade four-and-a-half inches long in his hand.”

When officers arrived at the venue, Dingwall was still in the male toilets and this time had the sgian dubh and a large shard of glass in his hand, which he refused to drop.

Despite several warnings from officers, Dingwall still refused to drop the weapon and a taser was discharged. He dropped the sgian dubh but not the eight-inch long glass shard, which he had wrapped cloth around it to use as a handle.

He threw the shard against the wall causing it to smash and was arrested by officers.

As he was being led away by officers he apologised to them saying “I’m sorry boys” and admitting he had defecated himself.

It was stated Dingwall had a long history of “mental health difficulties” and had been consuming alcohol on the night, reacting badly to something he believed to had been “disrespectful”.

The court heard Dingwall was planning to cause himself harm with the shard of glass, not cause anyone else any harm.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Dingwall, 11 Woodhead Place, Westfield, Cumbernauld, had used a sgian dubh while he was engaged in a fight.

"You used it as a weapon and cut your brother with it,” he added. “Your conduct when police arrived is very concerning and a taser was activated against you.”

He placed Dingwall on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condito0n he complete 225 hours of unpaid work in that time.

