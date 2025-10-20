Just a jealous boy: Hallglen son attacked mum for chatting to his brother

A wayward son attacked his mum because he was jealous of her talking to his brother on the phone.

Michael Byron, 27, shoved his mother to the floor on that occasion and then proceeded to become a complete pest in and around her property in the proceeding weeks.

He smashed a common close window while he was demanding entry to her flat and, in direct defiance of the court’s orders, he also visited her property on a number of occasions – police officers finding him hiding in a cupboard covered with a mattress during a regular check visit.

Byron appeared on crutches in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother – pushing her to the floor – at an address in Inchkeith Place, Hallglen, on November 11 last year.

Police officers found Byron hiding in a cupboard at his mother's address (Picture: Police Scotland)

He also admitted damaging property – striking a glass window – and breaching his bail conditions by entering Inchkeith Place, Hallglen, on January 18 this year and again breaching those same conditions on January 23.

At a previous court appearance in May the procurator fiscal depute said: "It was 7.30pm and the complainer received a call from her other son. This caused the accused to become jealous and he began ranting about his brother.

"He grabbed the complainer and shoved her onto the landing floor, causing her to graze her knee. She then removed the complainer from the address and called the police.”

On another occasion Byron’s mother was in her home with him, when she heard him falling in his bedroom – things escalated and the incident ended with him telling officers “I got drunk and angry and I smashed the close door”.

Ordered to steer clear of his mother, Byron breached his bail on a number of occasions – including the time he was found by officers after he emerged from a cupboard concealed by a mattress at his mother’s address.

She admitted she had told him to hide there when police came to her door.

Earlier in the year Sheriff Alison Michie placed Byron on a structured deferred sentence for six months.

At last Thursday’s court, defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “He does accept his behaviour is dreadful towards his mum. There is a difficulty with alcohol – he should be consuming it the way he is.

"He suffers from seizures and now has nerve damage.”

Speaking directly to Byron, Sheriff Paul Ralph asked: “Do you wish to go to jail?”

Byron responded: “No.”

"Are you sure?” said Sheriff Ralph. “I can do it today – it would save a lot of paper work. You are someone who was allowed to stay with your mother and you assaulted her on a couple of occasions.”

He placed Byron, 15 Ward Avenue, Redding, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a review of the order fixed for December 18.

Sheriff Ralph said there would be a possibility of him doing some unpaid work in the future when his physical health improves.

