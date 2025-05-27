Just a jealous boy: Hallglen son attacked mum for chatting to his brother

A wayward son attacked his mum because he was jealous of her talking to his brother on the phone.

Michael Byron, 27, shoved his mother to the floor on that occasion and then proceeded to become a complete pest in and around her property in the proceeding weeks.

He smashed a common close window while he was demanding entry to her flat and, in direct defiance of the court’s orders, he visited her property on a number of occasion – police officers finding him hiding in a cupboard covered with a mattress during a regular check visit.

Byron appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother – pushing her to the floor – at an address in Inchkeith Place, Hallglen, on November 11 last year.

Police found Byron hiding in a cupboard concealed behind a mattress when they visited for a welfare check (Picture: Submitted)

He also admitted damaging property – striking a glass window – and breaching his bail conditions by entering Inchkeith Place, Hallglen, on January 18 this year and again breaching those same conditions on January 23.

"It was 7.30pm and the complainer received a call from her other son,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “This caused the accused to become jealous and he began ranting about his brother.

"He grabbed the complainer and shoved her onto the landing floor, causing her to graze her knee. She then removed the complainer from the address and called the police.”

On another occasion Byron’s mother was in her home with him, when she heard him falling in his bedroom.

"She went to check on him and an argument ensued about how much he was drinking. She said she would call the police. He left the address but she later heard a banging noise from outside – it was the accused asking for entry, which she allowed.

"Before that the accused had been seen outside the common close by a witness, trying to force the door open and the witness contacted police. Officers saw the window in the common close had been smashed.

"The mother told officers her son had been causing a disturbance earlier but she had let him back in. He told them ‘I got drunk and angry and I smashed the close door’.

"Police also found he had breached his bail conditions and he told them ‘I’m here because I’ve been taking seizures’.”

Byron was back to his bail breaching ways a short time later.

"It was 4.30pm” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Police officers attended at the address as part of a welfare check on the complainer and to see the accused was not breaching his bail conditions.

"The complainer let them in and the accused was found walking out of a cupboard concealed by a mattress. The complainer said she had told him to hide there.”

Simon Hutchison said Byron was now back living with his mother again.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I note you are now back residing with your mother at your home address and that these offences represent the sum total of your offending to date.”

She placed Byron, address listed as 15 Windsor Road, Redding, on a structured deferred sentence for six months and called for a review in three month’s time.

