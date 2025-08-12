'Junkies, beasts and slags': Drunken bystander mouths off then kicks out at police on Falkirk street
"Police saw the accused on the street,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She had taken it upon herself to get involved in a matter which have anything to do with her.
"She refused to leave and continued to shout and scream. She was intoxicated and took no notice of what police were saying. They instructed her to sit in a police vehicle while they dealt with matters.
"She then turned her attention to several onlookers who had been disturbed by her conduct and were watch from the street. She called them ‘junkies’, ‘beasts’ and ‘slags’.
"She was then arrested and threw herself on her back and began to struggle, lashing out and kick one officer in the body armour.”
Billy Hendry, defence solicitor, told the court McCourtney had learned her lesson.
He said: “She certainly doesn’t want to get herself into another situation like this – it’s unfortunate she got herself into that state.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted McCourtney, 15 Haugh Street, Langlees, was now been abstaining from alcohol – which was the main driving force behind her offending on the day in question.
She added: “Violence against police officers will not be tolerated – it doesn’t matter if you are intoxicated or not.”
She placed her on a community payback order with the condition she complete 100 hours of unpaid work within six months.