Juggernaut Jay: Bo'ness offender tasered twice but keeps coming at police with knife

A blood covered offender was so out of it on drink or drugs he kept moving towards police with a knife in his hand – despite having being tasered twice.

Blood gushing from a hand wound, Jay Warren, 30, wandered into the kitchen of the premises and armed himself with a screwdriver and then a kitchen knife, which he held to his throat and also brandished at police officers.

He had officers backing away from him as he approached and they eventually had to discharge tasers on two occasions in an attempt to subdue him, but he appeared to feel no pain and still kept coming at officers.

Appearing “manic” and in a “state of delirium”, he eventually dropped the knife and police were able to arrest him.

Two police officers discharged their tasers but Warren kept coming towards them with a knife in his hand (Picture: Submitted)

Warren appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – brandishing a knife and a screwdriver and threatening to harm himself – at an address in Easton Drive, Shieldhill on June 20.

"Police attended at the address due to concerns about an ongoing assault,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They attempted to enter the address, but the accused used his body to keep the door shut.

"They pushed against him and entry was gained to find the accused heavily intoxicated – he appeared to be drunk and/or on drugs. He was covered in a large amount of blood coming from his right hand.

"Police followed the accused into the living room. The witness was there and appeared to be covered in the accused’s blood. The television was smashed. The accused would not calm down.

"He walked into the kitchen and continued to scream. He picked up a screwdriver and put it to his neck, threatening to do himself harm. He was completely manic, shouting and screaming at the top of his voice.

"He then dropped the screwdriver and picked up a large kitchen knife and held it to his throat. He was told to put the knife down and he advanced forwards as police retreated into the living room, followed by the accused.

"He brandished the knife in front of them and out it to his face and throat, as well as holding it in front of them. He ended up being tasered by police twice due to his aggressive and violent behaviour.

"He did not react to the tasers and continued to move forward.”

Warren eventually dropped the knife and was “taken to the floor” by officers and placed in handcuffs for his safety and the safety of others.

It was stated he showed resistance to pain and was in a stated of delirium.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital due to concerns over the amount of blood he had lost.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Warren, 7 Brewlands Avenue, Bo’ness, had a record for disorder, but now appeared to have a more stable life and was in full employment.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a conduct requirement he attend mental health and addiction services.

