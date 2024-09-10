Jealous Falkirk first offender called ex partner a 'hooker' and accused her of cheating on him

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stephen Lister, 38, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his former partner at his 128 Forth Wynd, Falkirk home on February 4 or February 5.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused and the complainer were in a relationship for two years but had split up. The complainer said the accused was freaking out, saying she was messaging other males.

"He called he a slag and repeatedly asked her who she was having sex with. The complainer decided to take the dog for a walk, trying to defuse the situation. She returned to the address, but the accused called her a hooker and a slag, which was captured on the ring doorbell.

"The complainer left to go and stay elsewhere. The following day the accused called the complainer, contacted her on WhatsApp, on Instagram and e-mailed her. swearing at her and accusing her of seeing other males.

Lister appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He said he was going to come round to her house. He then asked her how many STDs she had got and threatened to come to her door saying the split was going to be messy.

"She told police she was fearful of the accused.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said the relationship was now over.

"This was a very unpleasant set of events,” said Sheriff Maryam Labaki. “You are 38-years-old and have never been before the court. However, the court needs to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

"Supervision will help you.”

She placed Lister on a supervised community payback order for nine months.