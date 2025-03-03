Jaw rip rage: Langlees lout lost the plot when he was refused entry to nightclub
Iain Cowen, 35, then told a female member of the nightclub security staff he would rip her jaw off.
He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence – at the Maniqui nightclub, Meadow Street, Falkirk on September 16, 2023.
Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “Security staff advised him he wouldn’t be permitted entry due to his level of intoxication. He initially seem to accept that.
"He then became abusive towards a member of the public, who had been talking to security staff while sitting inside a car. Mr Cowen called this person a slag and said he would take her boyfriend’s jaw.
"He then told the member of security staff he would rip their jaw off.”
When police arrived at he scene, Cowen told them he “wasn’t acting in a threatening manner”.
Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “He was chatting quite happily with the people who were there and, for some reason, he suddenly became abusive. He does suffer from mental health difficulties.”
Sentence on Cowen, 2 Dubkeld Place, Langlees, had been deferred for a year and the court heard he had been of good behaviour in that time.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This is an unpleasant offence fuelled by drink – you threatened female security staff and a female member of the public.”
She fined him £145 to be paid in full within 28 days.