'It's bigger than my arm': Grangemouth 'boxer' boasts about size of his manhood to 15-year-old boy

An offender boasted to a young boy he was a boxer and told him his penis was bigger than his arm.

The uneasy encounter also saw 58-year-old Derek Marshall tell the teenager about his boxing prowess and offer to be the lad’s “personal trainer”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thrusday, Derek Marshall, 58, having admitted threatening behaviour – making inappropriate and sexual remarks – towards a 15-year-old boy at an address in Suilven Heights, Laurieston on February 22.

“The witnesses attended at the address to find one of their friends,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused was there and said he had been fighting. The witness.

Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He told them he had been boxing for years and asked them ‘do you want to see my body?’ and added ‘I can teach you boxing – I can be your personal trainer’. He then said ‘I can show you my arms’.”

Marshall then told the boy he could show him his penis – which he claimed was bigger than his arm.

The boy then told a friend’s mother what had happened and she contacted police, who subsequently traced Marshall.

He told officers he was “built like a boxer” and repeated the statement he made to the boy, telling officers his penis was bigger than his arm.

Sheriff Christopher Shead asked the crown if they felt there was a “significant sexual element” to the offence and was told that decision was up to the court.

Sentence was deferred on Marshall, 2 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth, until September 12 to get more information regarding the offence.