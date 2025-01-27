'It's all mine - I earn enough': Bonnybridge drug dealer caught with over £1000 of cocaine
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hayden Black, 29, said he knew what it looked like – what with the scales, sub divided amounts of cocaine and backs which were also found – but the drugs in question were all for him because he earned enough money to be able to afford them.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Black had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs cocaine and ecstasy at an address in Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge on September 14, 2023.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “Police officers were granted a search warrant for the accused’s address and recovered 13 grams of cocaine valued at £1080. Some of the cocaine had been sub divided and found along with scales and bags.
"There were also 65 tablets of ecstasy recovered worth £600. He told police ‘It’s all mine, it’s just personal for me. I know it might not look like it but I earn enough money that I can afford it – it’s personal’.”
The court heard Black would supply some of the cocaine to friends and colleagues and, despite what he initially told police, it was not all for personal use.
Sheriff Alison Michie made Black, 7 North Street, Bainsford, subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 8pm and 6pm for the next eight months.