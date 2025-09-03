It's a fair cop: Offender answers door to police at Bainsford premises he was banned from

An offender was ordered to stay away from a property but when police attended at the address he was there to greet them at the door.

Martyn Walsh, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching the undertaking he was made subject to – stay away from a premises in Main Street, Bainsford – on March 30.

“Police attended at the address in Main Street and were refused entry,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Officers advised they were required to enter the address to ensure the safety of those inside.

"The accused then appeared at and was arrested for breaching his order.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said Walsh was allowed contact with the woman who stayed at the premises, he was just not allowed to be in the premises itself.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Walsh, 94 North Main Street, Carronshore, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

