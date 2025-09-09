'Irate' offender barged straight into Stenhousemuir house to attack ex partner

By Court Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 09:55 BST
A domestic offender was said to be “irate” when he “barged” into a premises and proceeded to attack his former partner.

Liam Kennedy and the woman “struggled aggressively” with each other and police were called, finding her looking “visibly upset” when they arrived on the scene.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kennedy, 36, had admitted assaulting a woman – his former partner – and struggling aggressively with her at an address in Holyrood Place, Stenhousemuir on June 24.

"It was 12.30pm when the accused came barging through the unlocked back door at the address and appeared to be very irate. A struggle followed and the complainer called 999.

Police officers attended and found Kennedy's ex partner 'visibly upset' (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
"Police officers attended and saw the complainer was visibly upset and they traced the accused.”

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Kennedy, 44 Braes View, Denny, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to December 5 and continued consideration of a non-harassment order to that date.

