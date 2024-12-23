'Irate' offender accused of shoplifting aims head butt at police officer outside Falkirk store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender who lost his temper after being accused of theft then saw red once again when he told police what had happened.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Stewart, 53, lost the plot when he was taken aside and searched by superstore security staff after the alarm sounded as he entered the premises.

After he was searched and his bag was searched he was made to leave the store and, bumping into police officers outside, he told them he had been “bullied” by store staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, for some reason, he became “irate” with officers and tried to head butt one of them.

Stewart attempted to stick the head in a police officer outside Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stewart had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – attempting to head butt him – outside Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on April 9.

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.50pm when the accused entered Asda store and staff had cause contact police to ask them to attend. When police arrived at 1.05pm and were approached by the accused, who said ‘I think you’re looking for me’.

"Police officers asked him why that would be the case. He responded he had been bullied in the store and wanted to go home. He then became irate and pushed one of the police officers in the chest before tilting his head back to head butt him.

"He was placed in handcuffs and no contact was made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “It won’t come as a surprise the underlying cause of this is alcohol. He is drinking himself to death and the background to this offence is very unfortunate.

"He walks through the entrance to the store and the alarm goes off. He is taken to the side and told he won’t be allowed into Asda until they search him. The took his bag off him and searched that, then agree he hasn’t stolen anything.

"The security guard throws him out the door and throws his bag at him. The police happened to be going by and he thinks they have been called for him.”

Sheriff Criag Harris said: “You’re on a path which leads to one place and that is your demise if you continue to consume alcohol at the level you do – your body won’t be able to deal with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He placed Stewart, 4 Tay Street, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the conduct requirement he attend for alcohol support. He was also ordered to pay a £300 restitution order to police at a rate of £25 per month – funds which will go towards helping and supporting officers who are injured in the line of duty.

Being told he had to stump up cash seemed to anger Stewart, who began to become agitated, repeating he had “never done an thing wrong” and looking at the public benches for support.

Mr Biggam had a few words with him and he eventually left the dock telling Sheriff Harris he understood the order he had been placed on.

As he was leaving the court he once again stated he had done nothing wrong, this time adding some swearing into the sentence.