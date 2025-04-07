Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An angry offender took his frustrations out on a garden fence as he demanded to see his children.

Stephen Gordon, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – kicking a fence and striking it with his head – at an address in Birniewell Road, Slamannan on February 15.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was noon when the accused attended at the complainer’s address and began shouting. She told him to leave as he was scaring the children.

"He shouted ‘I want my weans – I’m going to batter everyone in the hoose’. He paced up and down and kicked a fence.”

Gordon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “In the moment he allowed things to get the better of him. He was in the throes of an addiction.”

Sheriff Simon Collins placed Gordon, 63 Haugh Gardens, Camelon, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to July for him to continue to engage with addiction services.

