Irate Langlees offender's warning: ‘I want my weans – I’m going to batter everyone in the hoose’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stephen Gordon, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – kicking a fence and striking it with his head – at an address in Birniewell Road, Slamannan on February 15.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was noon when the accused attended at the complainer’s address and began shouting. She told him to leave as he was scaring the children.
"He shouted ‘I want my weans – I’m going to batter everyone in the hoose’. He paced up and down and kicked a fence.”
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “In the moment he allowed things to get the better of him. He was in the throes of an addiction.”
Sheriff Simon Collins placed Gordon, 63 Haugh Gardens, Camelon, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to July for him to continue to engage with addiction services.