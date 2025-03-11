Invitation to a crime: Hallglen offender said woman told him to meet her despite court order forbidding it

A domestic offender told police he had been invited round to an address he was ordered not to visit to see a woman he was not supposed to have any contact with.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiegan Conroy, 23, stated it was the woman herself who invited him over.

When police arrived at the door Conroy was gone and the woman told police she had asked him to leave due to his level of intoxication and the behaviour this might bring with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching the non-harassment order to stay away from a woman at an address in Strowan Road, Grangemouth between June 18 and June 19 last year.

When police arrived at the address Conroy was gone (Picture: Submitted)

The order had been out in place on April 4, 2024.

“It was 9.15pm,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Police officers attended at the address with regards to another matter. The woman stated she had take so long to answer her door because the accused had been within her address.

"He had been consuming alcohol and drugs and she was fearful of any escalation so she asked him to leave.”

The court heard Conroy had supposedly been invited to the address by the woman with a view to reconciling their relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff James Hastie placed Conroy, 16 Orkney Place, Hallglen, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.

A review of the order was called for in six month’s time.

Sheriff Hastie also made Conroy subject to another non-harassment order not to have any contact with the woman in question for the next two years.