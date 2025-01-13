Inmate takes opportunity to batter 'protected' prisoner on exercise pitch at Polmont YOI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prisoner took offence at the crimes of another inmate who had been transferred from a “protection” hall and then proceeded to show him how he felt when the two were out in the exercise area.

Jordan Lepkowski, 21, waited until the other inmate was crouched down tying his laces and then launched a brutal attack which left the man with a swollen eye, a chipped tooth and bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Lepkowski had pleaded guilty to assaulting another inmate – repeatedly punching and kicking him in the face – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 21, 2023.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 11am and the witness and the accused were out together exercising on the exercise pitch. The witness had stopped to tie his shoelace and the accused has run over and kicked him to the face.

Lepkowski attacked the inmate on the exercise pitch at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"At this time the accused was restrained by staff and the witness was taken to his cell and seen by a nurse. He had suffered a swollen left eye, was bleeding from his nose and mouth and stated he had chipped one of his teeth.

"CCTV was later reviewed and showed the accused running over to the witness and kicking and punching him repeatedly.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “The complainer had been transferred into the hall Mr Lepkowski was being held in from the protection hall.”

She added Lepkowski had been triggered by the “nature” of the offences he heard the other inmate was charged with and took the opportunity to show him how he felt about it.

"He has difficulty in regulating his emotions and often acts impulsively,” she said.

Addressing Lepkowski, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s not for you to take the law into your own hands.”

She noted he was remanded on another matter and stated there was no alternative to a custodial sentence in this case.

Lepkowski, 35 Farmers Hall, Aberdeen, was sentenced to 136 days in prison to be served consecutively with any sentence he is currently serving.