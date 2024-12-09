Inmate kicked female staff member on head and body during Polmont YOI attack

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Samantha Smith, 35, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a female member of staff – kicking her on the head and body – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on December 1, 2023.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Smith, 33 Cathcarth Road, Rutherglen, lived in the Glasgow area and stated it might b better to transfer the case to that jurisdiction.

He deferred sentence until December 19 to find out if Glasgow would be willing to take the transfer.